Robi reports 1.3 percent customer growth in Q2

Robi that has 47.9 million subscribers now accounts for 29.6 percent of the market.

It logged Tk 12 million profit after tax in the April-June quarter on the back of voice and data revenue growth, but the meagre earnings turned into a loss of Tk 322 million during the period due to the new accounting practice of its parent Axiata Group, Robi said in a statement on Thursday.

The total capital expenditure investment made by the company since its inception reached Tk 237.2 billion in this quarter.

Robi has paid a paltry Tk 2.9 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividend during this period, according to the statement.

It contributed over Tk 6.79 billion to the government exchequer in Q2 this year. The amount is 35.6 percent of the total revenue for the quarter.

Robi’s total payment to the government exchequer since its inception reached Tk 251.9 billion in the second quarter.