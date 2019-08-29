HC orders NBR to submit GBX Logistics’ income tax file
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Aug 2019 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 10:57 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered the National Board of Revenue to submit the tax-related documents of freight forwarding company GBX Logistics by Oct 14.
Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order on Thursday after hearing a writ petition filed by lawyer Monjur Nahid.
The company stands accused of evading Tk 560 million in tax, according to a report published in the daily Ittefaq, the lawyer mentioned in the petition.
According to the petition, GBX Logistics earned a “substantial amount of revenue” in commissions after handling container shipping businesses.
NBR's Central Intelligence Cell found six accounts of the company in several banks after reviewing the commissions it received from the international container shippers--Orient Express Line and Hapag-Lloyd -- during fiscal 2015-16.
More than Tk 1.61 billion the company earned from commissions were deposited in its accounts, according to the findings.
But nobody from the company came to the NBR after the three months. Later, the tax administrator did not get any response from the company despite several reminders.
GBX Logistics Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf Walid had expressed his suspicion that some of their business rivals were behind the writ petition.
"Any of our business rivals falsely accuses my company of tax evasion by sending a letter through a lawyer to the NBR," he had told bdnews24.com.
They will go for the next course of action in line with the Appellate Division’s decision on an appeal on the issue, Sonali Biswas, the deputy tax commissioner of NBR's Tax Circle 35 (companies), told bdnews24.com.
Last year, lawyer Motiur Rahman filed a similar petition against GBX Logistics with the HC.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh apparel exporters, EPB official say India’s concerns ‘unrealistic’
- Huawei plans high-end phone launch under cloud of Google ban
- Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues
- Johnson & Johnson liable for $572m in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial
- Vision Electronics launches voice-controlled Smart TV
- Gold tops Tk 58,000 a Bhori as prices raised for fourth time in August
- Sir Fazle Hasan Abed retires from BRAC Bank too, Ahsan H Mansur replaces him
- Trump’s signature New York hotel and the art of the compromise
- Asian shares slugged, bonds bought amid trade gloom
Most Read
- BIWTC rejects Trust compensation offer, husband sues after Dhaka bus accident
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir faces possible sacking over scandal
- Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- HC grants conditional bail to Minny in Refat murder case
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- Expatriates ‘beaten up’ inside Bangladesh mission in Brunei
- Anwarul to become new cabinet secretary; Shafiul alternate ED at World Bank
- Bangladesh apparel exporters, EPB official say India’s concerns ‘unrealistic’
- Hasina receives eye treatment like a general patient for Tk 10