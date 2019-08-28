Government taking 'final move' to revoke GP, Robi licences over 'unpaid' dues

The Posts and Telecommunications Division wrote to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC to take measures on revoking the licences of the operators, according to Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

“We’ve ordered the BTRC to send notices to the two operators asking them to explain why their licences would not be revoked,” he told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

“Initially, we capped the bandwidth, and then stopped issuing NOCs to them. Now we’re preparing to take legal action.”

The BTRC claimed Grameenphone was yet to pay about Tk 125.8 billion and Robi over Tk 8.67 billion in “dues found in audit”.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay the “dues” despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

But the regulator rolled back the internet bandwidth cuts for the operators 13 days citing “problems facing users”.

“I have been trying for long. They are neither paying the amount nor are they paying any heed to the fact that they owe the state this money,” said the telecom minister.

Jabbar said the government reserves all the rights to serve them notice to revoke their licences.

“We can’t just waste the state money. We can’t give them any waiver in this issue. We have asked the BTRC to issue a final notice.”

Both Grameenphone and Robi continue to provide their services despite the BTRC stopped issuing NOCs. However, they cannot expand their networks or install BTS, introduce new packages or change any existing packages.

By doing so, the authorities have hampered the users’ interest, damaged the national economy and even tarnished the country’s image, claim both operators.

Grameenphone and Robi have proposed to settle the dispute through arbitration after they raised objection against the BTRC’s demand.

But the BTRC stuck to its gun, saying there is no provision of arbitration in its policy.

“It will serve the notice to the operators next week after BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque returns home ending his Bhutan visit,” a senior BTRC official told bdnews24.com.

“We hope the operators will cooperate in paying their dues to the government. The commission always follows the law when it takes any initiative,” BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.

“We hope the operators will pay their dues. Otherwise, the authorities will take necessary measures in line with the licence guideline.”

Out of over 160 million registered mobile phone SIM cards, Grameenphone has 74.7 million and Robi 47.6 million. It means 46.49 mobile phone users of Bangladesh receive Grameenphone services and 29.65 percent have chosen Robi.

About 88.6 million people in Bangladesh use internet on mobile phones, which is 93.87 percent of the 94.4 million total internet users.