Vision Electronics launches voice-controlled Smart TV

Users can switch to desired channel just using their voice command through remote control.

They will also be able to browse websites, including popular video sharing and streaming sites like YouTube and iflix, by using internet connection.

RN Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, launched the Vision voice-controlled Google TV in programme held at Baada’s Premier Plaza in Dhaka on Sunday, PRAN-RFL Group said in a media release.

The TV with 4k display ensures perfect picture quality and comes in 55, 65 and 75 inches in size and Tk 97,000, Tk 168,000 and Tk 325,000 respectively, according to the release.

It has 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB storage capacity.

“Our local brand Vision has got acceptability among the customers for its quality. We are trying to introduce standard electronics product considering the demands of the customers. Considering this, we have introduced voice-controlled TV,” the release quoted Paul as saying.

Vision Head of Operations Mahbubur Rahman, General Manager (Marketing) Mahabubul Wahid, and Senior Brand Manager Rakib Ahmed, among others, were present at the function.