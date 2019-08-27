Vision Electronics launches voice-controlled Smart TV
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:37 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:47 AM BdST
Vision Electronics has introduced voice-controlled Smart TV powered by Google Assistant with Android operating system.
Users can switch to desired channel just using their voice command through remote control.
They will also be able to browse websites, including popular video sharing and streaming sites like YouTube and iflix, by using internet connection.
The TV with 4k display ensures perfect picture quality and comes in 55, 65 and 75 inches in size and Tk 97,000, Tk 168,000 and Tk 325,000 respectively, according to the release.
It has 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB storage capacity.
Vision Head of Operations Mahbubur Rahman, General Manager (Marketing) Mahabubul Wahid, and Senior Brand Manager Rakib Ahmed, among others, were present at the function.
