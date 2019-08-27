Home > Business

Vision Electronics launches voice-controlled Smart TV

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Aug 2019 03:37 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2019 03:47 AM BdST

Vision Electronics has introduced voice-controlled Smart TV powered by Google Assistant with Android operating system.

Users can switch to desired channel just using their voice command through remote control.

They will also be able to browse websites, including popular video sharing and streaming sites like YouTube and iflix, by using internet connection.

RN Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, launched the Vision voice-controlled Google TV in programme held at Baada’s Premier Plaza in Dhaka on Sunday, PRAN-RFL Group said in a media release.

The TV with 4k display ensures perfect picture quality and comes in 55, 65 and 75 inches in size and Tk 97,000, Tk 168,000 and Tk 325,000 respectively, according to the release.

It has 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB storage capacity.

“Our local brand Vision has got acceptability among the customers for its quality. We are trying to introduce standard electronics product considering the demands of the customers. Considering this, we have introduced voice-controlled TV,” the release quoted Paul as saying.

Vision Head of Operations Mahbubur Rahman, General Manager (Marketing) Mahabubul Wahid, and Senior Brand Manager Rakib Ahmed, among others, were present at the function. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Gold tops Tk 58,000 a Bhori

Ahsan Mansur new BRAC Bank chair

Asia shares sink amid trade gloom

The Trump Organisation has offered to update a sign on the marquee of the Trump International Hotel and Tower. The New York Times

Trump’s NY hotel and the art of compromise

Grab's President Ming Maa poses before an interview with Reuters in Singapore August 22, 2019. REUTERS

Grab plans major investment in Vietnam

No more govt funds for NCBs

FILE -- A parking lot where completed Ford models are stored for shipment, in Chongqing, China, Feb. 22, 2019. With much of the global auto parts industry in China, it is especially convenient to manufacture cars there. China’s convenience and its vast and growing consumer market make it difficult for many businesses to abandon China entirely. Still, slowly but surely, some companies are cutting ties. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

Why US companies can’t leave China

President Emmanuel Macron of France puts an arm around President Donald Trump before the opening dinner of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 24, 2019. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Trump says he can force US firms out of China

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.