Grameenphone appoints Jens Becker Chief Financial Officer

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2019 04:00 AM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 04:00 AM BdST

Grameenphone has appointed Jens Becker as its new Chief Financial Officer or CFO.

He has replaced Karl Erik Broten, with the appointment effective from Aug 15, the mobile network said in a media release on Wednesday.

Becker has been serving as CFO of T-Mobile Poland.

Previously, he was the CFO at T-Online International AG.

He has over 20 years of experience in Deutsche Telekom Group with leadership positions in Germany and Poland and responsibility for controlling T-Online’s subsidiaries in France and Spain.

“I am proud to be appointed as CFO of the largest telecom operator of the country that is providing telecommunications and digital services to over 74 million people. I am thrilled for the journey ahead as the market is about to experience the fourth industrial revolution” the release quoted Becker as saying.

A German national, Becker holds a masters degree in geography coupled with economics and business administration from the Free University of Berlin.

He is an alumnus of the Deutsche Telecom General Management Program of the London School of Economics.

“I am delighted to welcome Jens to Bangladesh and the GP family,” the Grameenphone release quoted CEO Michael Foley as saying.

“Jens has over a decade’s experience as a Telecom CFO with a leading multinational operator and is a valuable addition to our team,” he added, according to the release.

