12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products

The shops were fined in a joint drive by the Rapid Action Battalion and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution on Gulshan Shopping Centre and DNCC Market on Wednesday night.

BSTI Certification Marks Wing Field Officer Mazharul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday that RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam led the drive.

They found the 12 shops selling cosmetics and baby milk products that were imported illegally or do not have BSTI clearance, Mazharul said. Some of these did not have expiry date either, the official said.

At Gulshan Shopping Centre, Rayhan Traders was fined Tk 1.5 million, Mojibur Traders Tk 1 million, Raisa Traders Tk 600,000, Helal Enterprise Tk 500,000 two outlets of New Rupom Traders Tk 600,000 each, Taher Enterprise Tk 500,000 and Bismillah Traders Tk 50,000.

A Rupom Traders worker told bdnews24.com that they were fined for illegally bringing baby milk products Aptamil and Cow and Gate from the UK.

He said they usually do not have import papers of these products because they buy these from “luggage party” or individuals carrying these into Bangladesh from abroad.

Aktaruzzman, another RAB magistrate, fined eight shops at Khilgaon Taltala Supermarket Tk 290,000 for selling unauthorised cosmetics illegally.

On Thursday, BSTI Executive Magistrate Rashida Akter fined Ma Bakery and Sweets and Bhai Bhai Bakery and Confectionary Tk 25,000 each for using BSTI clearance logo on their products without even having any licence, Field Officer Khairul Alam said.

A BSTI surveillance team fined Crystal Drinking Water Tk 30,000 for continuing operations without renewing licence and destroyed 225 jars in the drive.

Another team destroyed 800 dirty jars of different companies in Tejgaon, Moghbazar and Badda areas.