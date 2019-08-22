12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan fined Tk 6.6 million for selling illegal products
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Aug 2019 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 11:10 PM BdST
As many as 12 shops in Dhaka’s Gulshan have been fined Tk 6.65 million in total for selling illegal products.
The shops were fined in a joint drive by the Rapid Action Battalion and Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution on Gulshan Shopping Centre and DNCC Market on Wednesday night.
BSTI Certification Marks Wing Field Officer Mazharul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday that RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam led the drive.
They found the 12 shops selling cosmetics and baby milk products that were imported illegally or do not have BSTI clearance, Mazharul said. Some of these did not have expiry date either, the official said.
At Gulshan Shopping Centre, Rayhan Traders was fined Tk 1.5 million, Mojibur Traders Tk 1 million, Raisa Traders Tk 600,000, Helal Enterprise Tk 500,000 two outlets of New Rupom Traders Tk 600,000 each, Taher Enterprise Tk 500,000 and Bismillah Traders Tk 50,000.
He said they usually do not have import papers of these products because they buy these from “luggage party” or individuals carrying these into Bangladesh from abroad.
Aktaruzzman, another RAB magistrate, fined eight shops at Khilgaon Taltala Supermarket Tk 290,000 for selling unauthorised cosmetics illegally.
On Thursday, BSTI Executive Magistrate Rashida Akter fined Ma Bakery and Sweets and Bhai Bhai Bakery and Confectionary Tk 25,000 each for using BSTI clearance logo on their products without even having any licence, Field Officer Khairul Alam said.
A BSTI surveillance team fined Crystal Drinking Water Tk 30,000 for continuing operations without renewing licence and destroyed 225 jars in the drive.
Another team destroyed 800 dirty jars of different companies in Tejgaon, Moghbazar and Badda areas.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Grameenphone appoints Jens Becker Chief Financial Officer
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- Gold prices raised for third time in August
- Rawhide merchants say they will resume rawhide sales to tanners; FBCCI to mediate
- US set to give Huawei another 90 days to buy from American suppliers
- Merchants stop selling rawhide to tanners citing ‘billions of taka in dues’
- Alibaba’s strong results suggest Chinese consumers are still spending
- Myanmar, Bangladesh agree fresh bid to start Rohingya repatriation next week: Reuters
- Tanners oppose rawhide export decision, agree to buy from Saturday
- Decision to allow rawhide export delights merchants, disappoints leather entrepreneurs
Most Read
- Why Rohingyas do not want to return to Myanmar?
- Trump says he is seriously looking at ending birthright citizenship
- Pakistan leader vents frustration at India: ‘no point in talking to them’
- Khaleda had a message ready to mourn my death on Aug 21, 2004: Hasina
- BIDA launches massive hunt for entrepreneurs in Bangladesh
- PM inaugurates Biman’s new 787-8 Dreamliner ‘Gaangchil’
- Former Indian finance minister Chidambaram arrested in corruption case
- Police recover bodies of Bangladeshi brothers in Italy
- US military drone shot down over Yemen; Iran-backed Houthis claim credit
- Three High Court judges facing probe, ordered to refrain from judicial activities