Gold prices raised for third time in August

The Bangladesh Jewellers Samiti or Bajus on Sunday announced the new prices. The price of 1 Bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold has been increased by Tk 1,666 to Tk 56,862.

The new prices will be effective from Monday, Bajus said.

On Aug 8 and 6, Bajus raised gold prices by up to Tk 1,666 per Bhori in each hike.

The latest is the fourth in the span of a month. On July 24, gold prices were raised at similar rates.

Bajus General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala cited the same reason he had mentioned while raising prices earlier – the rise in gold prices in the international market.

“The prices have hit a 10-year high,” he told bdnews24.com.

On July 4, the jewellers raised gold prices by up to Tk 2,000 per Bhori days after a fair where the National Board of Revenue for the first time gave the traders the scope to legalise undeclared and stocked gold and gold ornaments with a payment of Tk 1,000 tax per Bhori.

New gold prices (per Bhori):

22 carat – Tk 56,862

21 carat – Tk 54,529

18 carat – Tk 49,513