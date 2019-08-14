Tanners oppose rawhide export decision, agree to buy from Saturday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Aug 2019 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 14 Aug 2019 07:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh Tanners Association has decided to purchase rawhides and skins of animals sacrificed on the Eid-ul-Azha at the request of the commerce ministry from next Saturday.
The organisation’s President Md Shaheen Ahmed told bdnews24.com about their decision two days after the Eid on Wednesday amid allegations that an ‘influential syndicate’ is driving down prices of rawhides.
After the news conference, the ministry said in a media release that the tanners in a discussion agreed to bring forward the starting date for rawhide purchase.
