Tanners oppose rawhide export decision, agree to buy from Saturday

The organisation’s President Md Shaheen Ahmed told bdnews24.com about their decision two days after the Eid on Wednesday amid allegations that an ‘influential syndicate’ is driving down prices of rawhides.

Earlier at a press conference, the association opposed a government decision to allow rawhide export in order to ensure fair price but said they would start buying rawhides on Aug 20.

After the news conference, the ministry said in a media release that the tanners in a discussion agreed to bring forward the starting date for rawhide purchase.