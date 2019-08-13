Govt to allow rawhide export in order to ensure fair price

The commerce ministry called for the traders’ help to ensure that rawhide is traded at government-fixed prices in a statement on Tuesday.

A day after Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims slaughtered hundreds of thousands of cattle as a symbol of sacrifice, the government said it noticed that the prices it fixed for rawhide price during the festival were not properly followed.

It also urged the traders and local administrations to ensure that rawhides are preserved properly.

About half of the cattle slaughtered in a year in Bangladesh are sacrificed during Eid-ul-Azha.

Wholesalers buy the rawhide and skin of sacrificial animals from seasonal traders and sell these to tanners.

The government set the price of rawhide this year after a meeting with representatives from the traders and tanners.

But the traders, especially seasonal ones, allege they have not been getting fair prices during Eid.

The government left the prices unchanged this year. The price of cowhide was set at Tk 45 to 50 per square foot in Dhaka and at Tk 35-40 in the rest of the county. The price of goat hide was set at Tk 18-20 and Tk 13-15 for 'Baqra' goat hides across Bangladesh.

Seasonal rawhide traders blamed a ‘syndicate’ as price of cow rawhide began to drop on the evening of Eid, on Monday.