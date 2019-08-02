Bangladesh services exports post 46pc growth in 2018-19

The amount has also beaten the target of $5 billion by 26.77 percent, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau on Thursday.

In 2017-18, Bangladesh earned $4.34 billion from services exports.

In June this year, export earnings from services sector were $920 million, which is 91 percent more than the earnings made in June last year.

Earnings from goods exports grew by 10.55 perent to $40.53 billion, beating the target by 4 percent last fiscal year.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, in his budget speech on June 13, spoke of his satisfaction at the rise in services exports and hoped it will grow further.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has also said the government “strongly” believes Bangladesh will be able to achieve the target of exporting goods and services worth $60 billion annually by 2021.