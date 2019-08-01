OPPO offers Bali trip, Tk 100,000 cash and many more on smartphone purchase

The smartphones with the offer are OPPO A5s, A7 and F11 Series and OPPO Reno.



Customers of these models will be eligible to participate in a lottery to win the prizes, the company said in a media release on Thursday.



The other gifts include 100 percent bill free offer, wireless headphone, selfie stick, gift box, and internet bundle.



“It has been a great journey for OPPO in Bangladesh. We have started our five years celebrations in Bangladesh and one of the largest events of the country is ahead of us. So we at OPPO have decided to celebrate both occasions with our fans by offering such exciting offers,” Managing Director of OPPO Bangladesh Damon Yang said in the release.



This offer will be available at all the outlets of OPPO across the country.



Starting on Thursday, the campaign will continue until Aug 15.



OPPO A5s comes with a price tag of Tk 16,990 while OPPO A7 Tk 17,990 and Tk 19,990 for 3GB and 4GB versions respectively.



OPPO F11 Pro is available for Tk 36,990 and F11 at Tk 25,990. OPPO Reno and Reno 10x Zoom comes with Tk 49,990 and Tk 79,990 price tag.