Mobil Bangladesh unveils four new products at Partners’ Meet 2019

East Coast Group Chairman and MJLBL Managing Director Azam J Chowdhury joined the function at InterContinental Dhaka hotel on Tuesday, according to a media release from the company.

MJLBL CEO M Mukul Hossain and General Manger Salahuddin Ahmed, along with other high officials and distributors of MJLBL, were also present.

The main objective of the event was to strengthen the relationship between MJL Bangladesh Ltd and its distributors nationwide, the company said.

There was “good interaction” between distributors and the senior management of MJLBL in the event.

The managing director and the CEO discussed different aspects of business and talked about the growth strategies.

MJLBL presented the four new products in the event through a laser show tagging with model and actor Mehazabien Chowdhury.

The products were- Mobil 1 0W-20 (full synthetic oil for hybrid and next generation car), Mobil Super 2000 (Premium semi-synthetic oil for passenger vehicles) and two motorcycle oil- Mobil Super Moto 10W-30 and Mobil Super Moto 20W-40.

The launch was followed by Mobil Awards 2019 ceremony that recognised the sales performance of the distributors.

The winners were M/s Jamuna Oil Suppliers under Country Highest Seller category, Lube 100 Int and SK Traders under Special Recognition Award category, M/s M Rahman Lubricants, M/s M Ahmed & Sons, Rahman Brothers and M Alam Brothers under Regional Highest Seller category.

“Mobil has been a trusted name to Bangladeshi customers for decades and MJL Bangladesh has been a fantastic case of technology transfer that has been blending and marketing Mobil products in Bangladesh,” the release cited Azam J Chowdhury as saying.

“We always try to benefit our distributors in all aspects of doing business together. It is always a win-win partnership while doing business with MJLBL,” he added.

“ExxonMobil believes in constant innovation and quality of products. As part of our constant innovation, new products have been launched in Bangladesh market which will cater to the new and next generation engines,” CEO Mukul Hossain said.