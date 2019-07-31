Home > Business

Supreme Court lifts ban on Aarong, 10 other pasteurised milk brands

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2019 10:10 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 10:23 PM BdST

After clearing sales of Milk Vita, Pran and Farm Fresh, the Supreme Court has lifted the ban on Aarong and the 10 other BSTI-approved pasteurised milk producers.
Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman on Wednesday stayed for five weeks the ban slapped by the High Court after tests found antibiotics and lead in the products.

The ban on last Sunday had left no way of producing pasteurised milk legally during this period as these are the only companies with clearance from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI.

On Monday, the Supreme Court cleared Milk Vita of state-owned Bangladesh Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited. Pran and Akij’s Farm Fresh got the clearance on Tuesday.

After Wednesday’s order, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said there was no bar on producing and selling pasteurised milk with BSTI approval now.

