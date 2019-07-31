Supreme Court lifts ban on Aarong, 10 other pasteurised milk brands

Appellate Division Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman on Wednesday stayed for five weeks the ban slapped by the High Court after tests found antibiotics and lead in the products.

The ban on last Sunday had left no way of producing pasteurised milk legally during this period as these are the only companies with clearance from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution or BSTI.

On Monday, the Supreme Court cleared Milk Vita of state-owned Bangladesh Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited. Pran and Akij’s Farm Fresh got the clearance on Tuesday.

After Wednesday’s order, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said there was no bar on producing and selling pasteurised milk with BSTI approval now.