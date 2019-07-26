Guardian Life wins InsuranceAsia Awards for third consecutive year

InsuranceAsia Awards recognised the performance of Guardian Life for the year 2018-19 and bestowed awards in two categories - Domestic Life Insurer of the Year and Digital Insurance Initiative of the Year, according to a media release issued by the firm on Thursday.

“Winning this prestigious accolade for three consecutive years is a significant achievement for Guardian Life Insurance Limited,” the release quoted Guardian Life Managing Director MM Monirul Alam as saying at the awards ceremony at Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore on July 16.

“In its 5-year lifetime, Guardian Life came up with innovative Micro-insurance and Digital products in the market and hence currently provides insurance services to more than 10 million lives across the country,” he added, according to the release.

He thanked the customers, workforce and the board of directors for their direction and support that helped the company win and be recognised in a globally renowned platform, the release said.

Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority Member Borhan Uddin Ahmed and Guardian Life Director Syed Akthar Hasan Uddin were also present.

Guardian Life received InsuranceAsia Awards in 2017 for The Most Innovative Product and then in three categories in 2018 - Domestic Life Insurer of the Year, Digital Initiative of the Year and Claim Initiative of the Year.

Over 54 insurance companies from 18 countries were recognised at the fourth InsuranceAsia Awards 2019. The celebrations beat last year’s record after gathering nearly 120 senior executives from the insurance industry across the globe.