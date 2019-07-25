Home > Business

Liquor seized from consignments of Chinese machinery for Payra Power Plant

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jul 2019 11:13 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 11:13 PM BdST

Customs officials at Chattogram Port have seized consignments of alcoholic drinks, mushroom and noodles that were declared as machineries for Payra Power Plant from China.

Bangladesh China Power Company is the importer of the machineries, according to Customs Commissioner Fakhrul Alam.

Eight consignments containing 669 cartons were halted at the port on Tuesday after alcoholic drinks, mushroom and noodles were found in three cartons during initial inspection, he told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

“There was some machinery too. All the cartons will be taken to the port’s shed,” Fakhrul said.

He also said the importer, and the clearing and forwarding agent, Messrs Bipasha International, will be served with notices to explain the import of goods declaring others.

Bipasha International owner Shafiqul Alam Jewel also owns the firm, AMMS Logistics, which operates three barges that brought the goods.

Jewel is abroad, according to Bipasha International Manager Nazrul Islam.

He denied involvement of the agency in the import of illegal goods.

“We submit the bill of entry as per the list we get from the importer,” he said. 

Customs Joint Commissioner Sadhon Kumar Kundu later said the illegal goods were found in 18 cartons initially on Tuesday.

Customs authorities formed a 16-member team to check the consignments, he said.

Qi Xia Shan, a ship carrying Panama’s flag, transported the goods.

