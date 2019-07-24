Food Safety Authority sues 10 firms after ‘lead is found in pasteurised milk’

Food Inspector Kamrul Hasan, who oversees Dhaka South City Corporation areas, started separate cases against the firms at the Pure Food Court on Wednesday.

Tests at the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or the Science Laboratory confirmed the presence of “lead, heavy metals and harmful substances” in the products, Kamrul said.

The 10 companies are Bangladesh Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited or Milk Vita, Aftab Milk and Milk Products, Akij Food and Beverage (Farm Fresh), Baro Awlia Dairy Milk and Foods (Dairy Fresh), Aarong Dairy, Ichhamoti Dairy and Food Products (Pura), Igloo Dairy, Pran Dairy, Shilaidaha Dairy (Ultra Milk), and Tania Dairy and Food Products.

Igloo Head of Marketing Surayya Siddiqua told bdnews24.com that the company had received BFSA notice to explain the presence of lead beyond the permitted level.

“We had our products tested in BCSIR and different other labs recently, but found that the presence of lead is within the stipulated level,” she said.

“We are preparing for new tests following the new government move,” she added.

BFSA in a report submitted to the High Court outlined the discovery of traces of lead in 11 of the 14 pasteurised milk brands approved by Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute.

The authority also found the presence of cadmium in raw milk being sold in the market, according to the report.

The court subsequently ordered the food safety body to report back on the measures taken by it to tackle the adulteration of milk and livestock fodder on July 28.

At the same time, a rule was issued by the court asking the BSTI and its licensed milk brands why the companies should not fund laboratory testing and research on its products in the public interest.