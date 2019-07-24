Bangla Trac participates in PWD annual conference
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2019 09:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2019 09:07 PM BdST
Bangla Trac Group, the sole authorised dealer of Caterpillar Inc USA in Bangladesh with the brand name of BanglaCAT, has made a presentation in the annual conference of the Public Works Department.
The presentation of an hour was made at the conference at the PWD headquarters in Dhaka on Saturday, the company said in a media release on Wednesday.
One of the leading group of companies and “largest contributors in the field of infrastructure development and power generation”, Bangla Trac said it showcased its product portfolio and services to 300 PWD engineers.
With its business concerns of BanglaCAT and allied product division, BTrac Engineering, and BTrac Technologies, the presentation highlighted core features and functionalities of products, services and benefits associated with these.
“The combined effort of core concerns of Bangla Trac Group will help the country to foster through infrastructure development, power and energy development, and technological development,”” the release said.
“With the right kind of guidance of PWD’s eminent engineers, Bangla Trac Group strongly believes that the country will march forward with the intension to become a powerhouse in the global economy,” it added.
BanglaCAT Chief Marketing Officer Tareque Ahammod, Chief of Public Procurement Division of BanglaCAT Moniul Islam, BTrac Tech CEO Adbud Mabud, and BTrac Engineering CTTO Ashish Kumar Nath presented their strategic business units and divisions in the programme.
PWD officials showed interests on presented portfolios of Bangla Trac Group in a question-answer session, the media release said.
