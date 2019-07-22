Home > Business

DSEX loses 67 points to sink below 5,000-mark

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Jul 2019 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2019 05:31 PM BdST

The Dhaka Stock Exchange's key index has slid below the support level of 5,000-mark after a wide sell-off of shares across the board.

The DSEX dipped 67.3 points or 1.33 percent to close at 4,966, its lowest since December 22, 2016 when it was 4,966.

The steep fall prompted the securities regulator to form a panel on Sunday to identify the reasons behind the market route.

“The confidence crisis is the prime cause of the market fall,” DSE Brokers Association President Shakil Rizvi told bdnews24.com.

“The continuous fall has triggered a panic sell-off.”

Two other indices also declined sharply. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 23.26 points to finish at 1,776 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 18.33 points to close at 1,139.

The DSE turnover, however, was Tk 4.64 billion, which was 26 percent higher than the previous day’s turnover of Tk 3.68 billion.

The losers took a strong lead over the gainers as 277 issues closed lower, 60 gained and 16 issues remained unchanged out of the 353 issues that traded on the DSE.

