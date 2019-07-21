Jet Airways' lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier
Published: 21 Jul 2019 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 01:08 AM BdST
Lenders to Jet Airways agreed on Friday to provide some interim financing to the bankrupt airline to help it cover legal and other costs, as resolution experts look to find a potential buyer.
In a regulatory filing, bankruptcy resolution firm Grant Thornton said Jet’s lenders had also approved the eligibility criteria for potential buyers.
The filing did not say how much interim funding had been approved, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the lenders had agreed to provide $10 million.
The committee of creditors (CoC), via an electronic voting process, also agreed to appoint SBI Caps to help with the whole resolution process.
SBI Caps, the investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI), previously led an unsuccessful sale process for the airline before it was dragged to bankruptcy court.
The source said Grant Thornton planned to open bidding for the airline on Saturday. The only criterion for bidders will be having a net worth of 10 billion Indian rupees ($145 million), added the source.
This is similar to the parameter used when lenders initially tried to sell the airline. Bidding is likely to be open for 15 days and may be extended if there are no suitors, said the source.
Last month, Jet’s creditors, led by SBI, took the airline to bankruptcy court after failing to agree on a revival plan.
Financial creditors, who have the first right to proceeds recovered from a bankruptcy resolution, have submitted claims worth 102 billion rupees out of which 85 billion have been admitted. Apart from this, about 2,400 operational creditors have made claims worth some 123.72 billion rupees, according to reports.
($1 = 68.7910 Indian rupees)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jet Airways' lenders approve interim finance plan for the carrier
- IndiGo owner sees more flyers after record profit, Jet collapse helps
- Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi in the Netherlands
- White House to host meeting with tech executives on Huawei ban
- Vegetables prices rise in Dhaka as floods hit supplies
- Boeing 737 Max troubles add up: $8 billion and counting
- Boeing expects a $5.6 billion hit for 737 Max disruptions
- G7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
- Bangladesh receives first cargo ship from Bhutan using India as transit
- Floods hit Bangladesh rice farmers; top hubs fear scant rainfall
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Minny ‘confesses’ to husband Refat murder conspiracy, her father alleges torture
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
- Ahmadinejad leads push in Iran to sit down with Trump to mend fences
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Iran said to seize British tanker in Persian Gulf
- Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka; Farhad, Taskin included
- Bangladesh highlights religious pluralism in Washington, proposes to host regional meet