IndiGo owner sees more flyers after record profit, Jet collapse helps
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2019 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2019 12:52 AM BdST
Interglobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s top airline IndiGo, said on Friday it expected passenger capacity to grow by nearly a third this fiscal year, as the company posted a record quarterly profit, gaining from the collapse of Jet Airways.
Interglobe and its peer SpiceJet Ltd have both seen a surge in passenger growth, after Jet Airways, once the country’s biggest private carrier, declared bankruptcy. IndiGo is now India’s largest airline by market capitalisation.
However, the company does not expect gains from Jet’s shut down to last in the longer term.
“We do not expect any meaningful impact of Jet Airways to continue as all airlines have now replaced the capacity vacated by Jet,” Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said in a conference call with analysts after results.
In the near term, Interglobe expects available seat kilometres (ASK), a measure of its passenger carrying capacity, to grow 30% in the financial year ending March 2020 and sees a 28% jump in the current quarter.
The company, in the middle of a spat between its co-founders, said it had submitted a report on a review by auditors Ernst & Young to the market regulator.
“We don’t intend to make the report public at this time,” Dutta said, adding that the company’s board meeting will continue on Saturday.
IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal had earlier alleged violations of corporate governance rules at the parent group and asked the country’s securities regulator to intervene. Dutta had then sought to allay concerns and asked employees to remain focused on running the airline.
EY had conducted an independent review on the company after the allegations, but found no major lapses, according to media reports.
Dutta did not elaborate further on the proceedings.
The ongoing spat, however, did not hit IndiGo's quarterly performance. The New Delhi-based company's net profit here for the three months ended June 30 surged to over 12 billion rupees ($174.29 million) from 277.9 million rupees a year ago. Revenue rose 45% to 94.2 billion rupees.
“Strong passenger revenues along with a sharp improvement in cargo performance were key drivers to this improved profitability,” Dutta said.
IndiGo’s yield, a measure of the average passenger fare per kilometre, rose 12.8% during the quarter, reflecting the rising passenger preference for the airline, while its ASK rose 30.3% during the period.
Interglobe shares closed 0.28% higher on Friday, amid a broader market that ended 1.53% down.
($1 = 68.8500 Indian rupees)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Vegetables prices rise in Dhaka as floods hit supplies
- Boeing 737 Max troubles add up: $8 billion and counting
- Boeing expects a $5.6 billion hit for 737 Max disruptions
- G7 urges tough Libra regulation, agrees to tax digital giants
- Bangladesh receives first cargo ship from Bhutan using India as transit
- Floods hit Bangladesh rice farmers; top hubs fear scant rainfall
- G7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans
- BTRC rolls back bandwidth cuts for GP, Robi over 'user trouble' but row lingers
- HC bars sale, administration of antibiotics to cattle without prescription
- Asian shares inch up as cautious investors await US data, earnings
Most Read
- Bangladesh minority group disavows its leader’s comments in Trump meeting
- Priya Saha must explain reason behind allegations: Home Minister
- Bangladesh strongly condemns Priya Saha’s remarks to Trump, sees ‘ulterior motive’
- Minny ‘confesses’ to husband Refat murder conspiracy, her father alleges torture
- Hasina reaches London on two-week UK tour
- Priya Saha will face action over ‘false allegations’, says Quader
- Ahmadinejad leads push in Iran to sit down with Trump to mend fences
- Iran said to seize British tanker in Persian Gulf
- Tamim to lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka; Farhad, Taskin included
- Bangladesh highlights religious pluralism in Washington, proposes to host regional meet