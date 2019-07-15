No gas, electricity to factories outside planned industrial zones: Nasrul Hamid

“The decision will go into effect right now,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told reporters on Monday, the second day of the DC conference in Dhaka.

“The prime minister said industrial units cannot be established in a haphazard manner. We’ve told the deputy commissioners that we’ll not give gas and electricity connections anywhere, except in the planned industrial areas. It’s absolutely clear.”

Industrial zones mean economic zones and industrial estates of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation or BSCIC, he said.

Asked what will be done to those who have already set up the factories outside the planned industrial areas, the minister said, "The decision has just been made effective. Those who have done it will gradually face gas and electricity problems.”

“They can shift their units to the planned industrial areas in future.”