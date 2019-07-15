Grameenphone share price drops to drag Bangladesh stock market down
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2019 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 08:24 PM BdST
A drop in prices of Grameenphone shares, which account for 11 percent of Dhaka Stock Exchange market share, has dragged down the key index.
DSEX dropped to a two-and-a-half-year low of 5091.48, losing 88.01 points or 1.69 percent, on Monday.
The index dropped to 5083 for the last time on Jan 1, 2017.
In Dhaka, Grameenphone shares started trading at Tk 344.7 but at the end of the day the price stood at Tk 324.5.
DSE Brokers Association President Shakil Rizvi blamed the drop in Grameephone’s second quarter (April-June) earnings per share or EPS by over 8 percent for the slump in the market.
“GP was dropping for some days. It dropped further on Monday after the news of drop in profit came,” he said.
“Grameenphone share price has a great effect on our share market. The index drops hugely if this share price drops. The index and gains when GP share gains,” Shakil said.
“And there is no news that can make the market turn around,” he said.
Grameenphone shares hit the highest price of Tk 510 in February, 2018, but gradually dropped to Tk 410 in January this year and continued the loss.
