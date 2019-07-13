Onion prices nearly double in a month in Dhaka amid warning of more spike
Faysal Atik, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 12:59 AM BdST
Onion prices have nearly doubled in a month in Dhaka and traders have warned that the prices will go up further if a slump in import continues.
At Karwan Bazar kitchen market, local onion was being sold at Tk 52 per kg and the variety imported from India at Tk 40 on Friday.
The price of local onion was Tk 30 a kg and Indian onion Tk 25 a month ago, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.
Prices of onion and spices soar in Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha, which is about a month away, as Muslims slaughter cattle for sacrifice across the country during their second largest festival.
Alamgir Hossain, an onion trader at Karwan Bazar, expressed concerns that onion prices will skyrocket during Eid as the prices already soared.
Selim Matbar, a trader from Faridpur, the district which produces most onion, blamed a disease of the cooking ingredient for a lack of supply.
“Prices will rise further if supply from India does not increase,” he said.
The Indian government withdrew cash incentives for onion export about a month ago to keep prices down at domestic markets.
Abdul Majed, an onion importer at Dhaka’s Shyambazar, said they were buying onion from India at Rs 15 to 16 a kg and paying transport cost of Rs 6, so the total cost stands at Rs 22 or about Tk 27.
They were selling Indian onion at Tk 32 per kg, including some other costs, at the wholesale markets, the importer said.
“Retail prices should not go beyond Tk 34 or 35,” he added.
Bangladesh imported 744,000 tonnes onion in 2017-18 to meet demands after producing 2.2 million tonnes, according to a commerce ministry official.
“The need for import will decrease as production in 2018-19 increased to 2.6 million,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh wants to host Commonwealth business conference
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- PM Hasina calls for promoting Islamic tourism globally
- No VAT registration of BTRC has created complexities: AMTOB
- Boeing set to lose biggest planemaker title as deliveries fall 37%
- Action over dues delayed because mobile operators moved court, Minister Jabbar says
- Grameenphone says bandwidth block for disputed demand is ‘inappropriate’ and ‘illegal’
- India raises import tariffs, taxes on the super rich as it seeks growth
- Employers add 224,000 jobs, easing fears of damage from trade war
- Coppertech audit firm Ahmad and Akhtar loses licence for not cooperating in ICAB review
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours
- 10 districts brace for floods as rivers swell amid heavy rains
- Bangladesh making significant progress in poverty reduction: UN report
- Mashrafe in ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Shakib doubtful
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Gas price hike protesters are not trying to understand reality: Hasina
- Five more bodies from storm-tossed fishing trawler wash up on Cox’s Bazar shore
- Life in a city without water: anxious, exhausting and sweaty
- US conference to host victims of religious persecution