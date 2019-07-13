Home > Business

Onion prices nearly double in a month in Dhaka amid warning of more spike

  Faysal Atik,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jul 2019 12:59 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 12:59 AM BdST

Onion prices have nearly doubled in a month in Dhaka and traders have warned that the prices will go up further if a slump in import continues.

At Karwan Bazar kitchen market, local onion was being sold at Tk 52 per kg and the variety imported from India at Tk 40 on Friday. 

The price of local onion was Tk 30 a kg and Indian onion Tk 25 a month ago, according to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh.

Prices of onion and spices soar in Bangladesh during Eid-ul-Azha, which is about a month away, as Muslims slaughter cattle for sacrifice across the country during their second largest festival.      

Alamgir Hossain, an onion trader at Karwan Bazar, expressed concerns that onion prices will skyrocket during Eid as the prices already soared.

Selim Matbar, a trader from Faridpur, the district which produces most onion, blamed a disease of the cooking ingredient for a lack of supply.

“Prices will rise further if supply from India does not increase,” he said.

The Indian government withdrew cash incentives for onion export about a month ago to keep prices down at domestic markets. 

Abdul Majed, an onion importer at Dhaka’s Shyambazar, said they were buying onion from India at Rs 15 to 16 a kg and paying transport cost of Rs 6, so the total cost stands at Rs 22 or about Tk 27.

They were selling Indian onion at Tk 32 per kg, including some other costs, at the wholesale markets, the importer said.          

“Retail prices should not go beyond Tk 34 or 35,” he added.

Bangladesh imported 744,000 tonnes onion in 2017-18 to meet demands after producing 2.2 million tonnes, according to a commerce ministry official.   

“The need for import will decrease as production in 2018-19 increased to 2.6 million,” he added.

