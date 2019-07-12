Bangladesh wants to host Commonwealth business conference
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2019 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2019 10:21 AM BdST
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has proposed to host a 'Commonwealth Business-to-business Connectivity' conference in Dhaka in the first quarter of next year.
He said Bangladesh wants to host the event as the lead country within the Commonwealth for entrepreneurs and businesses, while addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting (CFAMM) in London.
He placed several proposals at the meeting at Marlborough House on Wednesday, the Bangladesh High Commission said.
The UK, Chair-in-Office of the Commonwealth, hosted the 18th CFAMM, a special meeting marking the 70th founding anniversary as it embarks on a historic reform process.
He outlined Bangladesh’s plan to launch a virtual hub for connecting business, trade and policy making bodies for both documentation and showcasing business opportunities across the Commonwealth.
The state minister urged the Commonwealth member states to share their business and trade information to help enrich the proposed virtual platform.
Shahriar also conveyed plans to make a special publication on the occasion of the proposed business conference.
He offered to share the innovation engines designed by Bangladeshi researchers for connecting factors of production and consumer markets through seamless digital connectivity.
He called for greater cooperation in international development cooperation for providing additional financial resources for adaptation, special and differential treatment for trade, ensuring technology transfer to the vulnerable countries.
At the sidelines of the CFAMM, the state minister met the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
He also met the Prince of Wales at the Clarence House at a reception while interacting with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- PM Hasina calls for promoting Islamic tourism globally
- No VAT registration of BTRC has created complexities: AMTOB
- Boeing set to lose biggest planemaker title as deliveries fall 37%
- Action over dues delayed because mobile operators moved court, Minister Jabbar says
- Grameenphone says bandwidth block for disputed demand is ‘inappropriate’ and ‘illegal’
- India raises import tariffs, taxes on the super rich as it seeks growth
- Employers add 224,000 jobs, easing fears of damage from trade war
- Coppertech audit firm Ahmad and Akhtar loses licence for not cooperating in ICAB review
- BTRC orders bandwidth cut for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
Most Read
- Man caught raping girl, 9, inside toilet of moving train in Dhaka
- Cabinet shuffle again, oath-taking Saturday
- US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrant family members
- Britain says Iran attempted to block its oil tanker
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on ex-AB Bank chairman, directors over Citycell loan scam
- Disappointed Kohli rues 45-minute slump in Manchester
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Assad hits a wall in Syrian war as front lines harden
- Thousands marooned as heavy rains hit Bandarban
- Hasina orders hunt for culprits spreading Padma Bridge ‘human head’ rumours