No VAT registration of BTRC has created complexities: AMTOB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jul 2019 02:27 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2019 03:30 AM BdST
The telecom regulator has refused to accept payments by the mobile phone operators for the second quarter of 2019, the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh or AMTOB says.
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC is yet to get registered for Value Added Tax or VAT, which has created complexities, the association claimed in a media release on Wednesday.
BTRC’s comments on the issue were not available immediately.
AMTOB said they went to make payments for the April-June period like parts of revenue, social responsibility funds and annual fees for spectrum, but BTRC refused to collect the bills excluding VAT.
AMTOB Secretary General SM Farhad cited the VAT law, which came into effect on July 1, to back their claim of complexities.
If a supplier is not registered or enlisted, and if a combined tax invoice and withholding certificate is not issued, the withholding entity shall not receive any supply from such supplier and shall pay no price against such supply to the supplier, the law states.
The operators failed to pay VAT as BTRC was yet to get registered as the supplier entity, according to Farhad.
The mobile phone operators had decided to make the payments despite the complexities considering the interests of over 160 million subscribers, he said.
The AMTOB official also said they had asked for instructions from the National Board of Revenue and BTRC about how they can make payments in accordance with the VAT law, but have not heard from them.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Boeing set to lose biggest planemaker title as deliveries fall 37%
- Action over dues delayed because mobile operators moved court, Minister Jabbar says
- Grameenphone says bandwidth block for disputed demand is ‘inappropriate’ and ‘illegal’
- India raises import tariffs, taxes on the super rich as it seeks growth
- Employers add 224,000 jobs, easing fears of damage from trade war
- Coppertech audit firm Ahmad and Akhtar loses licence for not cooperating in ICAB review
- BTRC orders bandwidth cut for Grameenphone, Robi over 'unpaid dues'
- Morshed Alam elected chairman of Mercantile Bank
- UK regulator investigates role of Facebook, Google in ad market
- Vodafone launches 5G in Britain with unlimited data plans
Most Read
- Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert
- Lawmakers take to the field in first parliamentary cricket world cup
- Dhaka commuters in trouble, so are rickshaw-pullers
- Former Bangladesh chief justice SK Sinha prosecuted for 'loan fraud, embezzlement'
- Noted media personality Muhammad Jahangir passes away
- New Zealand stun India to reach final despite Jadeja heroics
- Awami League MP Rushema Begum dies at 85
- Angry mob lynches 'mentally ill' murder suspect in Cumilla
- Malaysia detains Rohingya militant suspect who threatened Bangladesh PM Hasina with death
- Bodies of 6 fishermen wash up on Cox's Bazar shore as trawler meets rough Bay