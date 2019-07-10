Home > Business

Action over dues delayed because mobile operators moved court, Minister Jabbar says

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Jul 2019 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2019 03:10 AM BdST

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar has cited mobile phone operators moving court as the reason behind delay in government action against the companies over outstanding payment.

He says the government also faces a dilemma while taking stern action against the telecom operators as it knows that subscribers will ultimately bear the brunt.

Jabbar took questions from the Jatiya Party’s Mujibul Haque Chunnu and the Awami League’s AKM Shamim Osman in parliament on Tuesday.

He noted that the government recently reduced internet bandwidth of operators Grameenphone and Robi to force them to pay about Tk 125 billion and over Tk 8.67 billion, respectively, in outstanding bills found in audit.

“It’s unfortunate that whenever we move to take action against any operator, the entire process is delayed as they drag us to court. That’s why the bills have been unpaid for a long time,” he said.

He noted that Grameenphone originally had about Tk 40 billion in dues but the amount rose as surcharge and interest mounted on the unpaid bills.

Both Grameenphone and Robi have protested against the limit on their bandwidth capacity, raising objection to the audit based on which the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has made the claims.

“Two of the operators have been audited. The others will also be audited,” Jabbar said, “Sternest actions will be taken to collect the dues.”

The minister, however, said the government cannot always get tough even if it wants to.

“For example, the pressure will be on the people if we cancel Grameenphone’s licence for refusing to pay,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

India dominate NZ
Cricket - Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup - Teddington Cricket Club, Bushy Park, Teddington, Britain - July 9, 2019 Naimur Rahman Durjoy during warm up match between Afghanistan v Bangladesh. Reuters
Lawmakers take to the field
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
India-NZ semis to continue on Wednesday
BCB parts ways with Rhodes, Walsh

More stories

GP says bandwidth block illegal

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (C) gestures during a photo opportunity as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India, July 5, 2019. Reuters

India raises import tariffs

Workers assembling cars at a Ford Motor plant in Chicago. The manufacturing sector, a major driver of growth in the last two years, has been cooling. The New York Times

Strong jobs report eases fears of damage from trade war

Auditors Ahmad and Akhtar lose licence

A view of the BTRC headquarters in Dhaka

BTRC cuts GP, Robi bandwidth

Mercantile Bank gets new chairman 

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a phone as she passes a Vodafone store in London, Britain May 16, 2017. Reuters

Vodafone launches 5G in Britain

UK probes Facebook, Google ad market role

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.