Action over dues delayed because mobile operators moved court, Minister Jabbar says

He says the government also faces a dilemma while taking stern action against the telecom operators as it knows that subscribers will ultimately bear the brunt.

Jabbar took questions from the Jatiya Party’s Mujibul Haque Chunnu and the Awami League’s AKM Shamim Osman in parliament on Tuesday.

He noted that the government recently reduced internet bandwidth of operators Grameenphone and Robi to force them to pay about Tk 125 billion and over Tk 8.67 billion, respectively, in outstanding bills found in audit.

“It’s unfortunate that whenever we move to take action against any operator, the entire process is delayed as they drag us to court. That’s why the bills have been unpaid for a long time,” he said.

He noted that Grameenphone originally had about Tk 40 billion in dues but the amount rose as surcharge and interest mounted on the unpaid bills.

Both Grameenphone and Robi have protested against the limit on their bandwidth capacity, raising objection to the audit based on which the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC has made the claims.

“Two of the operators have been audited. The others will also be audited,” Jabbar said, “Sternest actions will be taken to collect the dues.”

The minister, however, said the government cannot always get tough even if it wants to.

“For example, the pressure will be on the people if we cancel Grameenphone’s licence for refusing to pay,” he said.