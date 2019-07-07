Grameenphone says bandwidth block for disputed demand is ‘inappropriate’ and ‘illegal’
Grameenphone has called the telecom regulator’s move to restrict internet bandwidth for the country’s largest mobile phone operator ‘inappropriate and ‘illegal’.
It will seek the court’s intervention against the regulator’s decision on internet bandwidth, while it will be pursuing arbitration to resolve disputed audit claims, Grameenphone, a unit of Telenor, said on Sunday.
“The BTRC directive adds burden to customers, local business community, investors and IIG operators,” it said.
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission ordered the international internet gateway or IIG operators on July 4 to reduce Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent in a reprisal for the failure of the operator to pay “dues” found in audit despite reminders.
“While the directive is not addressed to Grameenphone, BTRC has publicly stated that the bandwidth capacity will remain blocked until Grameenphone pays a disputed audit demand,” GP said.
The directive would also have a negative consequence for local business communities and for the affected IIGs as they would lose potential revenue and business opportunities for a situation totally outside their control, the operator said.
“The directive adds a burden to Bangladeshi people and businesses. We request BTRC to withdraw the referenced directives and cooperate in resolving the disputed audit demand through a constructive arbitration process under the Arbitration Act 2001,” said Michael Foley, chief executive officer of Grameenphone.
