Morshed Alam elected chairman of Mercantile Bank
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 09:27 PM BdST
Morshed Alam, a member of parliament, has been elected chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited.
He was elevated to the post at a meeting of its board of directors, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Alam won the 10th and 11th parliamentary elections from Noakhali-2 (Senbagh Sonaimuri) constituency.
