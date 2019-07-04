Morshed Alam elected chairman of Mercantile Bank 

He was elevated to the post at a meeting of its board of directors, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.





He is the sponsor director of the bank and the founder chairman of Bengal Group of Industries. He is also chairman of private satellite channel RTV and the member of trustee board of Peoples University of Bangladesh.Alam won the 10th and 11th parliamentary elections from Noakhali-2 (Senbagh Sonaimuri) constituency.