Morshed Alam elected chairman of Mercantile Bank 

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2019 09:27 PM BdST

Morshed Alam, a member of parliament, has been elected chairman of Mercantile Bank Limited.

He was elevated to the post at a meeting of its board of directors, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. 

He is the sponsor director of the bank and the founder chairman of Bengal Group of Industries. He is also chairman of private satellite channel RTV and the member of trustee board of Peoples University of Bangladesh.

Alam won the 10th and 11th parliamentary elections from Noakhali-2 (Senbagh Sonaimuri) constituency.

