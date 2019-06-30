Home > Business

Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jun 2019 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 08:13 PM BdST

Three suspected carjackers have confessed to killing a Uber driver in Dhaka's Uttara for his Toyota Allion, police say.

The information was teased out fromnthe trio, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder, during interrogation on Sunday. 

The body of the 40-year-old driver identified only as Arman was found inside the car in front of a house in Uttara’s Sector 14 in the early hours of Jun 13.

Police arrested the three suspects, ‘Shezan’, ‘Sharif’ and ‘Sajib’, in separate raids across the capital on Saturday.

“Shezan is a professional mugger. He plotted the murder for snatching away the car," Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Abdul Baten of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Quoting the suspects, he said, "Shezan had a deal with an unidentified man over a Toyota Allion car in exchange for Tk 800,000. In a bid to implement the plan, Shezan struck a deal with Sharif and Sajib to assist him in exchange for Tk 100,000.

"On that night, the three bought two knives from New Market. Later Shezan began to make a request for a ridesharing car. He rejected a total of five requests as the cars were not Toyota Allion. He confirmed the sixth call after getting his desired car."

"The three instructed Arman to drive the car towards Uttara and they stabbed the driver to death in a deserted place. But the gang fled without the car as the situation was not favourable to them making off with it,” Baten said.

Shezan had made the Uber request using an illegal account named ‘Kabir’, the officer added.

Police were questioning them to find more information about the person with whom Shezan had a deal over Toyota Allion car.

Legal action will also be taken against the man, DMP officer Baten said.

