Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jun 2019 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2019 08:13 PM BdST
Three suspected carjackers have confessed to killing a Uber driver in Dhaka's Uttara for his Toyota Allion, police say.
The information was teased out fromnthe trio, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder, during interrogation on Sunday.
The body of the 40-year-old driver identified only as Arman was found inside the car in front of a house in Uttara’s Sector 14 in the early hours of Jun 13.
Police arrested the three suspects, ‘Shezan’, ‘Sharif’ and ‘Sajib’, in separate raids across the capital on Saturday.
“Shezan is a professional mugger. He plotted the murder for snatching away the car," Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Abdul Baten of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Quoting the suspects, he said, "Shezan had a deal with an unidentified man over a Toyota Allion car in exchange for Tk 800,000. In a bid to implement the plan, Shezan struck a deal with Sharif and Sajib to assist him in exchange for Tk 100,000.
"On that night, the three bought two knives from New Market. Later Shezan began to make a request for a ridesharing car. He rejected a total of five requests as the cars were not Toyota Allion. He confirmed the sixth call after getting his desired car."
"The three instructed Arman to drive the car towards Uttara and they stabbed the driver to death in a deserted place. But the gang fled without the car as the situation was not favourable to them making off with it,” Baten said.
Shezan had made the Uber request using an illegal account named ‘Kabir’, the officer added.
Police were questioning them to find more information about the person with whom Shezan had a deal over Toyota Allion car.
Legal action will also be taken against the man, DMP officer Baten said.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 General view as fans clash Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
ICC Cricket World Cup - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Headingley, Leeds, Britain - June 29, 2019 Fans clash. Action Images via Reuters
Fans clash at Pak-Afghan match
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Carjackers admit killing Uber driver in Dhaka for his Toyota Allion: Police
- Facebook's Libra coin likely to run a regulatory gauntlet
- Egg, potato prices spiral in Dhaka’s kitchen markets
- Canada keen to expand trade, but Bangladesh suffers ‘perception crisis’
- Google and the University of Chicago are sued over data sharing
- Pathao breaks silence on reported job cuts for ‘cost optimisations’
- US tech companies sidestep a Trump ban to keep selling to Huawei
- IFC presents business case for wage digitisation in Bangladesh’s apparel sector
- Jewellers legalise Tk 240 million gold, silver, diamond on first day of tax fair
- Coppertech’s listing on DSE goes cold over ‘anomalies’ in accounts
Most Read
- ‘Muggers admit' killing youth for Tk 1,500 on Eid eve in Dhaka, police say
- ICC to take action after fans clash at Pakistan-Afghanistan match
- 43 containers fall overboard as ship battles rough Bay of Bengal
- Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet
- Facebook gang ‘Bond 007’ in spotlight as Barguna murder suspect Nayon remains fugitive
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Hasina train attack: Pabna court scraps bail of 30 BNP activists
- Afghan captain Naib calls for calm after fan clashes
- Finance Bill for FY20 passed with some tax changes backed by Hasina
- BNP's nomination trade pushes up Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks: Hasina