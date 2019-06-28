Egg, potato prices spiral in Dhaka’s kitchen markets

In several markets in the city on Friday, it was found that farm eggs were being sold at Tk 115 to 120 per dozen compared with Tk 100 to 110 per dozen last week.

Retailers attributed the price hike to a higher demand and lower supply.

“The supply of eggs in the market was low, but the demand did not drop. That’s why the prices of egg have increased after Eid,” Md Sumon, a retailer at Shantinagar market, told bdnews24.com.

In a span of one week, the price of potato has gone up by Tk 2 to 5 per kg, having been sold at Tk 18 to 20 per kg last week.

A reduction in the stocks of big traders triggered the sudden spike, said 'Mostafa', a trader at Malibagh kitchen market.

Khairul Islam, another trader at the same market, said, "Potatoes are preserved in cold storages. The price of potato increased due to an increase in preservation costs."

On the other hand, onion prices have dropped due to a greater supply, according to traders.

At Karwanbazar, traders are selling onions at Tk 30 per kg, down from Tk 35 per kg a week ago.

Vegetable prices, however, remained unchanged in most of the city’s kitchen markets.

Ladyfingers were being sold at Tk 40 to Tk 50, patal at Tk 20 to Tk 30, aubergine at Tk 35 to Tk 40, and papaya at Tk 30 to 40 per kg.

"There was hardly any change in vegetable prices after Eid. Most vegetables prices remained stable during the time," said Abdur Rahman, a retailer at Shantinagar market.

Rafiqul Islam, a buyer, said, “The market was abundant with vegetables. So, the prices remained at the mid range”