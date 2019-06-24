Home > Business

Jewellers legalise Tk 240 million gold, silver, diamond on first day of tax fair

  Faysal Atik,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jun 2019 02:34 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2019 02:34 AM BdST

At least 35 Bangladesh jewellers have legalised their undeclared stocks of gold, silver and diamond worth Tk 240 million on the first day of Gold Tax Fair.

The National Board of Revenue or NBR organised the fair from Sunday in association with Bangladesh Jewellers Samiti or BAJUS, giving the traders the scope to legitimise any undocumented gold, silver and diamond in their possession by paying taxes.

Due to an absence of any policy to import gold, there had been no scope to legally feed the ever-increasing annual demand for gold, which, according to a study, is somewhere between 18 and 36 tonnes.

Women visit a shop at the three-day long gold fair held in Dhaka’s Hotel InterContinental on Sunday.

The government last year cleared a policy to import gold through dealers authorised by the Bangladesh Bank.

On May 28 this year, the NBR issued an SRO outlining the facility to legalise undeclared gold.

According to the gazette notification, traders can get the amnesty by paying taxes of Tk 1,000 per Bhori of gold, Tk 6,000 per carat of diamond and Tk 50,000 per Bhori of silver.

Officials hope gold, silver and diamond worth a total of Tk 4 billion will be legalised across Bangladesh during the three-day fair.

Speakers sitting on the stage during the lunch of the three-day long gold fair at Dhaka’s Hotel InterContinental on Sunday.

In Dhaka, the fair was being held at InterContinental Hotel. The fair was also organised at divisional towns.

BAJUS President Ganga Charan Malakar’s Venus Jewellers, General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala’s Diamond World, and Apon Jewellers owned by Gulzar Ahmed documented gold, silver and diamond worth Tk 210 million in Dhaka on the first day of the fair.

Print Friendly and PDF

Brathwaite offers reminder of his talent
Pakistan end SA's World Cup hopes
Rhodes warns of boundary drought
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Australia - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 1, 2019 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates the wicket of Australia's Aaron Finch Action Images via Reuters  
Monday could be ours: Naib

More stories

Freeze on Coppertech DSE listing

A Huawei company logo is seen at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei sues US Commerce Dept

Keep essentials out of VAT net: CAB

Sheltech MD Toufiq Seraj dies

FILE PHOTO:People visit the Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok, Thailand May 31, 2019. Reuters

Huawei shipped 100m  smartphones in Jan-May

Activists gather in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Nov 18, 2018, expressing solidarity with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

ILO adopts #MeToo pact

তেল-চিনির দাম ফের পুনর্নির্ধারণ হচ্ছে

Sugar, soybean oil pricier

FILE PHOTO - A construction worker works in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Feb 3, 2016. REUTERS

Malaysia to recover $5b in 1MDB-linked assets

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.