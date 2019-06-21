Home > Business

Sugar, soybean oil prices up in Dhaka after duty hike, new VAT in budget

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Jun 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 09:42 PM BdST

Prices of imported sugar and soybean oil have risen in Dhaka a week after the government proposed a rise in duty on the sweetener and exclusion of the edible oil from VAT exemption list.

Unpacked sugar was being sold at Tk 54 to 56 a kg at the markets in the capital, up from last week’s Tk 52 to 55.  

তেল-চিনির দাম ফের পুনর্নির্ধারণ হচ্ছে

Soybean oil prices, except those of bottled oil, were up to Tk 80 to 82 per litre by Tk 2 to 4.

In his budget speech on June 13, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed raising specific duty on raw sugar import to Tk 3,000 from Tk 2,000 per tonne and to Tk 6,000 from Tk 4,500 per tonne on refined sugar.

He also proposed rise in regulatory duty on sugar to 30 percent from 20 percent.

For soybean oil, which has been enjoying Value Added Tax exemption benefit, he proposed imposing the tax.

