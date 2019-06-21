Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 12:07 PM BdST
Malaysia is looking to recover about $5 billion worth of foreign assets linked to state fund 1MDB, set up in 2009 by then prime minister Najib Razak and the subject of money laundering probes, an anti-graft official said on Friday.
Malaysian and US investigators believe about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) by high-level officials of the fund and associates between 2009 and 2014.
But many of the assets sought by investigators may have since increased in value, and include those linked to 1MDB's former subsidiary SRC International, Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), told reporters.
"The amount is about $5 billion...in many countries, all related to 1MDB," said Azam, adding a separate taskforce will be set up to recover the assets.
At least six countries, including Singapore and Switzerland, are investigating alleged graft and money laundering at 1MDB. SRC is also the subject of graft and money-laundering probes in Malaysia.
Najib has been charged with 42 criminal offences related to losses at 1MDB and other state entities. He has consistently denied wrongdoing.
Investigators allege about $1 billion in 1MDB funds flowed into the bank accounts of Najib, who was ousted in a general election last year amid widespread public anger over the scandal.
On Friday, authorities filed civil forfeiture suits to seize 270 million ringgit ($65 million) disbursed from an account belonging to Najib, MACC's chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said.
The suits were filed on 41 people, companies and entities, most of them linked to Najib's party, the United Malays National Organisation, Latheefa said.
Malaysia has so far recovered about 919 million ringgit in 1MDB funds, including cash voluntarily returned by those under probe for receiving illegal proceeds, she added.
Since 2016, the US Department of Justice has filed forfeiture lawsuits on about $1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a private jet, luxury real estate and jewellery.
Last month, the United States began returning to Malaysia some $200 million recovered from the sale of seized assets.
ICC Cricket World Cup - Australia v Bangladesh - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 20, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe rues new-ball woes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber
- MFS firms, not customers, will pay mobile phone operators for balance check: BTRC
- Mobile telecom players demand rethink of extra tax, duties in Bangladesh budget
- FACTBOX: Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
- Facebook takes aim at e-commerce with Libra cryptocurrency
- Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Sohel Taj’s missing nephew found in Mymensingh
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Warner's WC best 166 powers Australia to set mammoth target for Bangladesh
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Former minister Latif Siddique sent to jail in Bogura graft case
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- HC orders Swajan, BRTC to pay Tk 5m to family of crash victim Rajib
- Save the Children in Bangladesh records 51% rise in “needless” C-sections in two years