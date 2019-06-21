Huawei says shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of end-May
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2019 08:48 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2019 08:48 PM BdST
Huawei Technologies said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30.
Huawei consumer business group’s smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei’s new 7-nanometer chipset Kirin 810.
Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain.
Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - Jun 17, 2019 West Indies' Chris Gayle and Jason Holder look dejected at the end of the match. Reuters
Lloyd disappointed with predictable West Indies
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Malaysia aims to recover about $5 bln in 1MDB-linked assets
- Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber
- MFS firms, not customers, will pay mobile phone operators for balance check: BTRC
- Mobile telecom players demand rethink of extra tax, duties in Bangladesh budget
- FACTBOX: Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
- Facebook takes aim at e-commerce with Libra cryptocurrency
- Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
Most Read
- Bangladesh lose to Australia despite their highest ODI total in high-scoring WC match
- Shourav was dropped blindfolded with his hands and legs tied: Sohel Taj
- Three sex workers gang-raped in India's Noida
- Facebook maps Bangladesh with most detailed population density using AI
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Trump pulls back from launch of military strikes on Iran after initial approval
- Skipper Mashrafe rues Bangladesh's new-ball woes
- India deploys two ships in Gulf of Oman after tanker attacks
- Attach DIG Mizanur’s assets, freeze bank accounts: Dhaka court
- Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?