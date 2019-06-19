Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 07:26 PM BdST
Uber says riders, who fall below a minimum average rating after several notifications, will lose access to the app.
The ridesharing service has announced the rules in its updated community guidelines, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
The updates aim at “reminding riders of the behaviour expected of anyone using the platform”, according to the statement.
“The updated Community Guidelines ensure and encourage shared accountability on the platform, and will see a handful of riders who, after several notifications, fall below a minimum average rating, lose access to the Uber app,” it said.
“Even though a vast majority of riders will not be affected by this update, it reminds a select few what behaviour is expected of them while using the app," it quoted Zulquar Quazi Islam, Lead, Uber Bangladesh, as saying.
Uber currently allows both drivers and passengers to rate each other and share feedback in the app after each ride.
