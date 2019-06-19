MFS firms, not customers, will pay mobile phone operators for balance check: BTRC
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 01:12 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 01:12 AM BdST
Customers will not have to pay charges to check the balance with their Mobile Financial Service or MFS provider, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC.
The telecom regulator came up with the clarification in a media release on Tuesday after confusion was created following a June 13 notice asking the MFS companies to pay the mobile phone operators for such services like checking balance.
The telecom operators have been demanding the payment for a long time as their platforms are being used to show the MFS customers their balance through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data or USSD.
On June 13, the BTRC said the MFS companies will pay the mobile phone operators Tk 0.85 per 90-second session or two SMS through USSD.
The charge for other services like checking balance was set at Tk 0.40 per use.
But confusion was created over whether the MFS providers would charge the customers for checking balance.
On Tuesday, the BTRC clarified that the MFS firms cannot charge the customers to pay the mobile phone operators for such services.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mobile telecom players demand rethink of extra tax, duties in Bangladesh budget
- FACTBOX: Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
- Facebook takes aim at e-commerce with Libra cryptocurrency
- Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- BGMEA chief Rubana ‘70 percent happy’ with new budget
- DCCI hails move to implement new VAT law in FY20
Most Read
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Khaleda gets six-month bail in defamation cases
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- Bangladesh captain Mashrafe praises exceptional Shakib after Windies heroics
- Former state minister Sohel Taj calls for safe return of nephew missing since Jun 9
- Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected, to wipe $30 bln off revenue
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- High Court orders government to seize, destroy expired medicines
- Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib