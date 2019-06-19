Manufacturers looking to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh: BNP Paribas strategist
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jun 2019 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 10:27 PM BdST
Trade tensions with the US are forcing many manufacturers to look to move out of China to countries like Bangladesh, according to a BNP Paribas official as a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD poll finds Asian business confidence at a 10-year low.
The United States and China have been embroiled in a trade standoff since last year, marked by tit-for-tat import tariffs, as Washington looks to force Beijing to make changes to its business policies. Talks between the two to reach a detente ended last month without a deal.
Washington's move to put Huawei, the world's No.2 maker of smartphones, on an export blacklist that bars US companies from doing business with the Chinese firm without special approval further ratcheted up tensions.
Still, US President Donald Trump has said that a deal would "eventually" be struck.
BNP Paribas, however, does not expect a resolution to the trade war this year, said Hong Kong-based Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at the banking group, according to a Reuters report published on the poll on Wednesday.
Many manufacturers looking to move production out of China and into countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and Taiwan, Raychaudhuri noted.
These changes, however, "can't be made overnight", he added.
China's economy is already feeling the heat, with industrial output growth sliding to a 17-year low in May.
Citing the survey, Reuters said confidence among Asian companies in the June quarter fell to its lowest since the 2008-09 financial crisis, as the US-China trade war disrupts global supply chains and shows little sign of easing soon.
The Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index tracking companies' six-month outlook worsened in the three months ended June to 53, versus 63 in the previous two quarters.
A reading above 50 means optimistic respondents outnumbered pessimists, but worries about the threat of a prolonged trade war drove the index to its lowest since the June quarter of 2009, when the first edition of the survey was released.
"There was a big dip (in the index) three quarters ago, and we felt it was the uncertainty about the trade war and people were worried about the future," said Antonio Fatas, a Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD.
"We get a sense after four quarters of low numbers that now, it's not just uncertainty. This is a true slowdown in growth. We see activity declining — it's not just the expectation that activity will decline," Fatas added.
For a fourth straight quarter, survey participants cited the global trade war as the chief risk to business, followed by Brexit and a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
The survey interviewed 95 companies in 11 Asia-Pacific countries that together contribute about a third of global gross domestic product and are home to 45% of the world's population.
Companies surveyed from May 31 to June 14 can change from quarter to quarter, Reuters noted.
Respondents to the survey included Japan's Nikon Corp, South Korea's Samsung Electronics, India's Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Ltd, as well as Thailand's PTT PCL.
ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters
Confident to beat
anyone: Mashrafe
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Riders below minimum average rating will lose access to Uber
- MFS firms, not customers, will pay mobile phone operators for balance check: BTRC
- Mobile telecom players demand rethink of extra tax, duties in Bangladesh budget
- FACTBOX: Facebook's new cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
- Facebook takes aim at e-commerce with Libra cryptocurrency
- Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
Most Read
- Geological Survey of Bangladesh confirms first iron ore reserves in Dinajpur
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Points Table
- Clash between workers at Payra power plant leaves Chinese national dead, 7 injured
- What are secretaries for if prime minister has to intervene in every matter? High Court asks
- Fire triggered by oil lorry burns Shyamoli filling station
- Dengue stings Dhaka ridiculing half a billion spent on mosquito control in a year
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded off Tunisia for three weeks to be repatriated
- Former AL MP Rana receives bail in Jubo League murder case
- Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim
- Australia's Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Bangladesh