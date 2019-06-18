Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2019 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2019 11:14 AM BdST
China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday said its chief financial officer, Maggie Wu, will move to oversee the firm’s strategic acquisitions and investments unit, as part of a business and management reshuffle at the e-commerce giant.
Wu will take over from Executive Vice-Chairman Joe Tsai, Alibaba said in a statement on its official WeChat account.
Its supermarket division, Freshippo, will become a standalone business, and enterprise software unit DingTalk will be merged into the firm’s cloud unit, Alibaba said in the statement.
ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Bangladesh - The County Ground, Taunton, Britain - June 17, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters
Mashrafe praises 'exceptional' Shakib
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Alibaba reshuffles management to oversee strategic investment unit: CFO Wu
- BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Explainer: Why is Huawei seeking $1 billion patent deal with Verizon?
- Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
- BGMEA chief Rubana ‘70 percent happy’ with new budget
- DCCI hails move to implement new VAT law in FY20
- Rise in duty on smartphone, services, minimum tax on turnover ‘frustrate’ Banglalink
- Amazon to shut restaurant delivery service in US
- BSTI clears 26 products as fresh tests confirm improved standards
Most Read
- Shakib, Liton fire Bangladesh to record World Cup win against West Indies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem lands in jail, charge hearing on Jun 30
- Biman pilot mistakenly left passport in Dhaka office, probe finds
- Bangladesh begins trial of three cafe attack suspects’ widows
- Bangladesh eye win in crucial West Indies game at ‘puzzling’ Taunton
- Egypt's ousted Islamist president Mursi dies after court hearing
- US military firms likely to face China rare earth restrictions
- Police take ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem to cyber tribunal
- In historic shift, Vatican to consider married priests for Amazon region
- Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes eastern Indonesia