Home > Business

BGMEA demands more cash incentives in budget

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jun 2019 09:37 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 09:58 PM BdST

Previous Next
Apparel industry leaders have demanded that the government increase the cash aid to 3 percent from 1 percent against exports in the proposed national budget.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) made the call in a post-budget press briefing on Sunday in Dhaka.

They, however, termed the proposed budget for 2019-20 fiscal ‘inclusive, business-friendly and pro-people’.

President Rubana Huq said they need the assistance to face the challenges of export markets.

Garment makers left out of current export benefits will get Tk 28.25 billion in incentives for the next fiscal year once the proposed budget is passed.

Currently, four sectors of garment manufacturing receive export incentives at 4 percent.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed an export incentive of 1 percent in the next fiscal year to the rest of the sectors in garment manufacturing.

“We sought an allocation of Tk 141.25 billion or 5 percent cash incentives against exports to all destinations but the government has given only 1 percent for the traditional market,” Rubana said. “We are asking for the increase considering the current status of the sector.”

Rubana Huq, president of garment exporters' association BGMEA, speaking about the proposed national budget for FY 2019-20 at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Rubana Huq, president of garment exporters' association BGMEA, speaking about the proposed national budget for FY 2019-20 at a press conference in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BGMEA argued that prices of readymade garments in the international market are dropping each day.

As a result, 22 garment factories went out of business in April alone while the figure for the last year was around 1,200. The production costs, on the other hand, are rising.

Due to controlled exchange rate, Bangladeshi manufacturers are losing competitive edge to the global market, which is also acknowledged by economists.

BGMEA President Rubana said thousands of entrepreneurs and workers will fall into disarray if the government does not provide special assistance in the budget.

She also demanded that the government reduce the corporate tax on garment sector to 10 percent from 12 percent.

She said the government should waive duty on import of eight types of fire safety equipment used for the purposes of workplace safety in the industries. The government in its budget proposed to waive duty on five such items.

The BGMEA boss also asked for single-digit bank interest rate for the garment sector.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Pakistan - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 16, 2019 India's Virat Kohli in action. Action Images via Reuters
Kohli fastest to 11,000 runs
Rohit, Kohli power India to 336 against Pakistan
India clash 'must-win' for Pakistan: Gavaskar
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A man holds the flags of India and the US while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. Reuters

India to impose tariffs on 28 US goods

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China June 11, 2019. Reuters

Why Huawei asking Verizon to pay $1bn

Don’t panic over expired drugs: BAPI

Duty, tax rise ‘frustrate’ Banglalink

Not fully happy with budget: BGMEA

DCCI hails new VAT law

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Amazon to end US food delivery service

BSTI clears 26 products

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.