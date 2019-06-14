Home > Business

Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jun 2019 08:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 09:08 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) does not see ‘any reason to panic’ at the news of drugs past their expiration dates being available in the market.

“We (industries) always replenish those with fresh batches or refund the money. So, there is no reason to sell those drugs to the public,” Nazmul Hasan said in a briefing at his residence in Dhaka on Friday.

“There is no reason to be worried,” he said.

He called the briefing in the wake of a recent comment by an official at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, a deputy director, said their investigations carried over six months found expired medication in 93 percent of drug stores.

He, however, said not all the medicines were out of date in those stores.

The BAPI president said drugs can expire in the stores and companies collect and destroy them following ‘standard operating procedure’ of the World Health Organization.

“This is the tradition. So we think there is no need to worry about it,” Nazmul said, “But we cannot say anything about the imported drugs.”

Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies produce most of drugs the country needs. They also export to many countries.

There are 230 licenced companies in Bangladesh, according to the BAPI president.

Print Friendly and PDF

England bowl out WI for 212
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’
England wait on Wood's fitness for Windies clash
India, NZ split points

More stories

Duty, tax rise ‘frustrate’ Banglalink

Not fully happy with budget: BGMEA

DCCI hails new VAT law

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Amazon to end US food delivery service

BSTI clears 26 products

22 more products banned

Bangladesh among next growth stars: Unilever

Lack of transparency in e-commerce

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.