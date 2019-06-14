Pharma industry sees ‘no reason to panic’ over expired medicines in Bangladesh market
The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) does not see ‘any reason to panic’ at the news of drugs past their expiration dates being available in the market.
“We (industries) always replenish those with fresh batches or refund the money. So, there is no reason to sell those drugs to the public,” Nazmul Hasan said in a briefing at his residence in Dhaka on Friday.
“There is no reason to be worried,” he said.
He called the briefing in the wake of a recent comment by an official at the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.
Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, a deputy director, said their investigations carried over six months found expired medication in 93 percent of drug stores.
He, however, said not all the medicines were out of date in those stores.
The BAPI president said drugs can expire in the stores and companies collect and destroy them following ‘standard operating procedure’ of the World Health Organization.
“This is the tradition. So we think there is no need to worry about it,” Nazmul said, “But we cannot say anything about the imported drugs.”
Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies produce most of drugs the country needs. They also export to many countries.
There are 230 licenced companies in Bangladesh, according to the BAPI president.
