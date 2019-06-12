Home > Business

BSTI clears 26 products as fresh tests confirm improved standards

Published: 12 Jun 2019

As much as half of the 52 products that were found substandard in tests by the national testing agency have now been found to be meeting standards.

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI, released a list of the 26 products on Tuesday after fresh tests.

The BSTI had asked the companies to apply for new tests on their products when would be ready after improving standards of their products, Deputy Director Reazul Haque told bdnews24.com.

“The BSTI collected samples from their factories when they said they were ready. The ban has been lifted on the products that cleared the new tests,” he said.

The agency had declared 52 products substandard after a first round of tests on 313 products ahead of the Ramadan.

Following High Court orders, it later banned production, sale, and advertisement of these products until their standards were raised.

Now, 26 of these products have passed the new tests. These are:

Mineral water:

Dighi (Dighi Drinking Water)

ARRA (ARRA Food and Beverage)

Powdered coriander:

ACI Pure

Noodles:

Doodles of New Zealand Dairy

Salt:

ACI

Madhumati of Khulna

Curry powder:

Pran

Mustard oil:

Teer (City Oil Mill of Gazipur)

GB (Green Blessings Oil of Narayanganj)

Powdered turmeric:

Fresh

Ghee:

Baghabarhi Special (Baghabarhi Special Ghee Company of Dhaka)

Lachchha vermicelli:

Madhuban (Madhuban Bread and Biscuit)

Modhuful (Modhuful and Products of Sylhet)

Mithai (Mithai Sweets and Bakery of Chattogram)

Well Food (Well Food and Beverage of Chattogram)

Biscuit:

Mehedi (Imtiaz Bread and Food of Chattogram)

Semolina:

Nishita (Nishita Foods of Sylhet)

Powdered turmeric:

Manzil of Sylhet

Dolphin of Rajshahi

San (Shan Food of Kushtia)

Powdered chilli:

Dolphin of Rajshahi

Surjo of Rajshahi

Flour:

King (Chattogram)

Honey:

Green Lands of Khulna

Fermented milk:

Rupsa of Chattogram

Chanachur:

Makka (Tayeba Food Products of Brahmanbarhia)

