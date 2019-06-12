BSTI clears 26 products as fresh tests confirm improved standards
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 12:03 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 12:25 AM BdST
As much as half of the 52 products that were found substandard in tests by the national testing agency have now been found to be meeting standards.
Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI, released a list of the 26 products on Tuesday after fresh tests.
The BSTI had asked the companies to apply for new tests on their products when would be ready after improving standards of their products, Deputy Director Reazul Haque told bdnews24.com.
“The BSTI collected samples from their factories when they said they were ready. The ban has been lifted on the products that cleared the new tests,” he said.
The agency had declared 52 products substandard after a first round of tests on 313 products ahead of the Ramadan.
Following High Court orders, it later banned production, sale, and advertisement of these products until their standards were raised.
Now, 26 of these products have passed the new tests. These are:
Mineral water:
Dighi (Dighi Drinking Water)
ARRA (ARRA Food and Beverage)
Powdered coriander:
ACI Pure
Noodles:
Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
Salt:
ACI
Madhumati of Khulna
Curry powder:
Pran
Mustard oil:
Teer (City Oil Mill of Gazipur)
GB (Green Blessings Oil of Narayanganj)
Powdered turmeric:
Fresh
Ghee:
Baghabarhi Special (Baghabarhi Special Ghee Company of Dhaka)
Lachchha vermicelli:
Madhuban (Madhuban Bread and Biscuit)
Modhuful (Modhuful and Products of Sylhet)
Mithai (Mithai Sweets and Bakery of Chattogram)
Well Food (Well Food and Beverage of Chattogram)
Biscuit:
Mehedi (Imtiaz Bread and Food of Chattogram)
Semolina:
Nishita (Nishita Foods of Sylhet)
Powdered turmeric:
Manzil of Sylhet
Dolphin of Rajshahi
San (Shan Food of Kushtia)
Powdered chilli:
Dolphin of Rajshahi
Surjo of Rajshahi
Flour:
King (Chattogram)
Honey:
Green Lands of Khulna
Fermented milk:
Rupsa of Chattogram
Chanachur:
Makka (Tayeba Food Products of Brahmanbarhia)
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BSTI clears 26 products as fresh tests confirm improved standards
- Bangladesh is among next growth stars: Unilever CEO Alan Jope
- BSTI declares 22 more products substandard in second round of tests
- Bangladesh e-commerce booms beyond regulatory oversight
- Uber introduces phone anonymisation to enhance safety
- China exports grow despite US tariffs, but imports slump most in nearly 3 years
- S Korea, UK agree to sign free trade deal ahead of Brexit
- China warns tech giants to defy Trump ban
- G20 agrees to push ahead with digital tax: Communique
- Trump calls off tariffs on Mexico
Most Read
- Bangladesh sweat over Shakib's thigh injury before key Sri Lanka clash
- MP Liton killing: Ex-JP MP Kader Khan gets life imprisonment in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh reaching semifinals difficult but not impossible, says Mashrafe
- Govt publishes first merit list for college admission
- I paid bribe to ensnare ACC official, save myself: DIG Mizanur
- Disgruntled Chhatra Dal leaders padlock BNP office
- Police looking for fugitive former OC Moazzem in Dhaka
- Trump and Macron’s symbolic friendship tree dies
- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka share points as Bristol match rained out
- BSTI bans 22 more products found substandard in second round of tests