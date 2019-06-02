Home > Business

Facebook recognises Magnito Digital as partner in building social value

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2019 03:13 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 03:13 AM BdST

Facebook has recognised Bangladesh’s digital marketing agency Magnito Digital Limited as a partner in building social value.

Magnito Digital said in a statement on Thursday that it is the only organisation from Bangladesh to be recognised by Facebook at the recent APAC Partner Summit 2019 in Singapore.

Nadia Tan, Director of Partnerships, Global Marketing Solutions, APAC at Facebook, Dan Neary, VP Asia Pacific at Facebook and Gene Alston, VP Partnerships, Global Marketing Solutions at Facebook handed over the token of appreciation to Khawar Saud Ahmed, CEO at Magnito Digital.

The social media and social networking company recognised the digital marketing agency’s efforts at driving social change founded on principles synonymous with the core values at Facebook.

“Recognised as one of the most women-friendly organisations in the country, Magnito Digital Ltd revolutionised the dynamics of a compassionate and supportive work culture,” the statement said.

Along with Magnito Digital, 11 other Facebook partners from other parts of the world were recognised. These include OnlineSales.AI, Cafe24, Seven Media Group, 4C, Dentsu Aegis Network, Vamp, Meesho, Haravan, Uppercuz Creative, MakeShop and Digital Monkey.

Chow Shwe Ching, Associate Art Director, at Magnito Digital Ltd is a passionate creative designer who has consistently worked to deliver industry-standard work for major clients in Bangladesh over the years.

Without an immediate family to care for her newborn child at home, she found herself caught between a rock and a hard place.

The compassionate Magnito Digital Family gladly accepted this responsibility to care for her young infant.

They bought a baby crib, toys and created a play area at the office for her to be able to simultaneously work and care for her child.

The company redefined maternity benefits for Chow by exhibiting work principles synonymous with Facebook’s core values.

The impactful initiative intends to empower women at the workplace and inspire women in leadership roles around the world.

