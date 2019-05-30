Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products

Apart from the store, the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP fined several more cosmetic and food shops at the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex for violation of consumer protection laws in a routine drive conducted on Wednesday.

BD Budget Beauty, also an online makeup products and accessories platform, has outlets at different places including Dhanmondi, Jamuna Future Park, Bailey Road and Chattogram.

“We have been asking all the business entities to use stickers with import information because it’s impossible for a consumer to know whether a product is legally imported or adulterated in Jinjira or Chawkbazar," DNCRP Deputy Director of Dhaka Divisional Office Manjur Mohammad Shahriar told bdnews24.com.

“We asked the representatives of the BD Budget Beauty store to show import documents of the products they were selling. They failed to do so right away. They do not label import information on their products. After consulting with the Bashundhara authorities, we’ve closed the shop for the time being."

Earlier, the DNCRP had warned the BD Budget for selling the products without displaying import information.

The measure against the BD Budget Beauty shop should serve as a warning to the consumers, according to Shahriar.

The DNCRP, however, did not slap any financial penalty on the shop. “Instead, we’ve given them the opportunity to make amends. If they fail to show the import information tomorrow, they might face a bigger penalty, “he said.

No one from the BD Budget Beauty was immediately available for comment. However, an official at the shop declined to say anything about the matter when contacted.

At the shopping mall, Burmese Gems was fined Tk 10,000, Max Cosmetics Tk 20,000, Korai Gosto Tk 50,000, Indian Spice Tk 30,000, Spicy Fried Tk 30,000, Korean Cuisine Tk 20,000, Dosa Tk 30,000, Hello Fried Chicken Tk 20,000, Indian Shahi Masala Tk 20,000, Indian Darbar Tk 20,000, Sharma House Tk 30,000 and BFC Tk 20,000 for violating consumer protection laws.

Modern Parallel Palace was fined Tk 10,000, Shesh Darshan Ajmeri Gems Tk 50,000, and Sangini Diamond Tk 10,000 and Alonkar Niketon Tk 10,000.