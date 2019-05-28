KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 09:58 PM BdST
The authorities have penalised an outlet of KFC in Dhaka for storing chicken byond their use-by date.
Bangladesh Food Safety Authority’s Executive Magistrate Hosne Ara Poppy fined the KFC’s Bailey Road outlet Tk 400,000 on Tuesday.
“They stored 18 kg chicken a day after those expired,” she said.
The authorities collected the fines immediately, the magistrate said.
“It’s the minimum punishment for such offence,” she said, referring to the Food Safety Act and warned tougher punishment for a repeat offence.
An employee of the KFC declined comment and asked bdnews24.com to contact the high-ups.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted’
- Meredith sells Sports Illustrated to Authentic Brands for $110m
- BGMEA calls for 5% cash assistance in next national budget
- Unipec, Vitol set to win tender to supply fuels to Bangladesh: Sources
- Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter this year: Analysts
- Hong Kong businessmen see ‘great opportunities’ in Bangladesh
- Crown Cement MD Khabir Uddin Molla dies at 84
- Bata, Infinity fined for illegal import
- Traders fined for charging Eid shoppers at will in Chattogram
- Rice prices drop in Dhaka as government wrestles for control of grain markets
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages ‘diverted’
- Hasina visits President Hamid at Bangabhaban
- Two killed, 15 schoolgirls injured in Japan stabbing
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019