KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority’s Executive Magistrate Hosne Ara Poppy fined the KFC’s Bailey Road outlet Tk 400,000 on Tuesday.

“They stored 18 kg chicken a day after those expired,” she said.

The authorities collected the fines immediately, the magistrate said.

“It’s the minimum punishment for such offence,” she said, referring to the Food Safety Act and warned tougher punishment for a repeat offence.

An employee of the KFC declined comment and asked bdnews24.com to contact the high-ups.