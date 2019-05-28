Home > Business

KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 09:58 PM BdST

The authorities have penalised an outlet of KFC in Dhaka for storing chicken byond their use-by date.

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority’s Executive Magistrate Hosne Ara Poppy fined the KFC’s Bailey Road outlet Tk 400,000 on Tuesday.    

“They stored 18 kg chicken a day after those expired,” she said.  

The authorities collected the fines immediately, the magistrate said.

“It’s the minimum punishment for such offence,” she said, referring to the Food Safety Act and warned tougher punishment for a repeat offence.

An employee of the KFC declined comment and asked bdnews24.com to contact the high-ups.

