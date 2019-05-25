Traders fined for charging Eid shoppers at will in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST
A mobile court has fined sellers of readymade garment and other products at a shopping mall in Chattogram Tk 100,000 for charging Eid-ul-Fitr shoppers at will.
The authorities conducted a drive headed by assistant commissioners of land Tahmilur Rahman and Touhidul Islam on Mimi Super Market on Friday.
Touhidul said they sent a team in plainclothes to monitor trading in the market before the drive.
The team found no price list in the shops or price tags on the products, he said.
“The selling prices of saris, Lehengas, three-piece (salwar-kamiz-scarf), and children’s dresses imported from India did not match the prices on papers,” the assistant commissioner said.
The traders’ association of the market had pledged to hang price lists at all the shops and price tags on the products during a similar drive in 2016.
On Friday, 16 of the 18 shops inspected by the mobile court were found to be showing no respect to the promise they had made.
The traders’ association President Zakir Hossain was later handed the fines for the irregularities, Touhidul said.
