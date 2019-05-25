Home > Business

Traders fined for charging Eid shoppers at will in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2019 01:56 AM BdST

A mobile court has fined sellers of readymade garment and other products at a shopping mall in Chattogram Tk 100,000 for charging Eid-ul-Fitr shoppers at will.

The authorities conducted a drive headed by assistant commissioners of land Tahmilur Rahman and Touhidul Islam on Mimi Super Market on Friday.

Touhidul said they sent a team in plainclothes to monitor trading in the market before the drive.

The team found no price list in the shops or price tags on the products, he said.

“The selling prices of saris, Lehengas, three-piece (salwar-kamiz-scarf), and children’s dresses imported from India did not match the prices on papers,” the assistant commissioner said.  

The traders’ association of the market had pledged to hang price lists at all the shops and price tags on the products during a similar drive in 2016.

On Friday, 16 of the 18 shops inspected by the mobile court were found to be showing no respect to the promise they had made.

The traders’ association President Zakir Hossain was later handed the fines for the irregularities, Touhidul said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rice prices drop in Dhaka

A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

Global shares slide further

HK businesses exploring Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets $400m in loans from ADB to build rail line

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a stock quotation board displaying stock prices outside a brokerage, in Tokyo June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

Asia stocks shaky amid trade anxiety

Managing Director of Sena Hotels Development Lt General Sabbir Ahmed SBP, OSP, SGP, ndc, psc (retd), General Manager of Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Mr Alexander Haeusler and the department heads of the hotel pose for photos with children from Free School and Moinul Qur’an Madrasa. The hotel has been hosting Iftar for underprivileged children since 2010 as part of their Responsible Business Initiative.

Radisson hosts Iftar for underprivileged children

A Huawei store in Beijing, May 20, 2019. The New York Times

Huawei ban exposes China weakness

SEC toughens rules on minimum shares

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.