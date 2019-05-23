Home > Business

Hong Kong businesses exploring Bangladesh investment options

Published: 23 May 2019 09:30 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 09:30 PM BdST

A large business delegation of the Chinese Manufacturers Association of Hong Kong is in Bangladesh to explore potential investment scopes.

Led by its President Dennis NG who has businesses of investment, trading, and jewellery in nature, the 21-member delegation met Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday when the investment promotion agencies of Bangladesh briefed them about the scopes.

“I welcome you. Talk to people and explore. There is la ot of potentials,” the foreign minister said, adding that the government is ready to offer whatever support they need.

The delegation comprises businesspeople from electronics and connectivity products to automobile components.

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, or BIDA, Kazi M Aminul Islam who also briefed them told bdnews24.com that they showed interest in different areas.

“It’s an exploratory visit. They want to know Bangladesh." He added Hong Kong is a small country but a “very strong” source of FDI.

“It’s important for us,” he said, adding that post-visit follow-up and facilitation would be “important” to bring them to Bangladesh.

