Bangladesh gets $400m in loans from ADB to build rail line
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2019 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 03:55 PM BdST
The Asian Development Bank has signed an agreement with the government to provide $400 million in loans to help build a dual-gauge railway connecting Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar to promote trade, investment and tourism in Bangladesh.
Monowar Ahmed, secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Manmohan Parkash, country director for the ADB, signed the agreement at a ceremony in Dhaka.
“ADB is committed to help Bangladesh develop its railways, which is a safe, affordable and environment-friendly mode of transport,” said Parkash.
The new rail link opening in 2023 aims to transport 2.9 million passengers annually by 2024, the ADB said.
