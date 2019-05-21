Walkar Footwear offers 10% Eid discount on all products
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST
RFL Group footwear brand Walkar is offering 10 percent discount on all its products.
The company has introduced a new range of products ahead of Eid, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
More than 600 designs are being showcased across its showrooms. The products include shoes, shoes for children, sports shoes, sandals, bags, belts and wallets.
“We have introduced shoes of two hundred new designs,” said Kamrul Hasan, chief operating officer of Walkar Footwear.
“We are offering 10 percent discount on all products on the occasion of Eid. Moreover, customers will get TV, refrigerator, air conditioner and many other attractive prizes through raffle draw.”
Walkar Footwear has 50 showrooms.
