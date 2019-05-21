SEC toughens rules on minimum shares of sponsors, directors
Abdur Rahim Harmachi and Farhan Fardaus, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2019 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 11:31 PM BdST
The Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC has toughened the rules on minimum shares held by sponsors and directors of publicly listed companies.
They were unable, until now, to sell their shares if those did not account altogether for 30 percent.
From now on, they will not be able to even borrow money against their shares if those do not account altogether for 30 percent of total shares in their companies.
The decisions taken on Tuesday also bar them from transferring shares as gift, or to their family members, in case of having less than 30 percent shares in total.
Until now, the companies, of which the sponsors and directors other than independent ones do not jointly hold 30 percent shares, were barred from raising money from the stock market by offering right shares.
The new decisions will now prevent these firms from issuing bonus shares as well.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Walkar Footwear offers 10% Eid discount on all products
- Three shops fined for selling banned consumer food products
- US may scale back Huawei trade restrictions to help existing customers
- Mitsubishi Motors wants to support Bangladesh industrialisation
- Bangladesh team visits Luxembourg to woo investors
- Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Asian shares fall after US blacklists China's Huawei
- Trump order clears way for barring Huawei from US telecommunications networks
- BSTI revokes licence for seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
Most Read
- Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM
- BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Bangladesh approves over Tk 2 trillion development budget
- US eases restrictions on Huawei, founder says US underestimates Chinese firm
- High Court freezes central bank circular on loan rescheduling
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- In an Indian village, Muslims talk of leaving as divide with Hindus widens
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on July 4