SEC toughens rules on minimum shares of sponsors, directors

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi and Farhan Fardaus,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 May 2019 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 11:31 PM BdST

The Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC has toughened the rules on minimum shares held by sponsors and directors of publicly listed companies.

They were unable, until now, to sell their shares if those did not account altogether for 30 percent.

From now on, they will not be able to even borrow money against their shares if those do not account altogether for 30 percent of total shares in their companies.

The decisions taken on Tuesday also bar them from transferring shares as gift, or to their family members, in case of having less than 30 percent shares in total.

Until now, the companies, of which the sponsors and directors other than independent ones do not jointly hold 30 percent shares, were barred from raising money from the stock market by offering right shares.

The new decisions will now prevent these firms from issuing bonus shares as well. 

