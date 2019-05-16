BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products

It has also suspended the production permits of 25 other brands.

A total of nine companies with products on the BSTI list have lost licence for different substandard items.

On Wednesday, it cancelled licences of seven companies.

The BSTI made the announcement of cancelling licence of SS Consumer Product of Chattogram for powdered chilli under the brand name Pure Hathazari on Thursday.

The other company that lost licence on Thursday is Kiron Traders. Its lachchha vermicelli under the brand name Kiron is on the list of substandard products.

The BSTI ordered suspension of these products:

Powdered turmeric

Monjil (Monjil Foods and Products of Sylhet)

San (Shan Food of Kushtia)

Dolphin (Quasem Traders of Rajshahi)

Powdered chilli

Dolphin (Quasem Traders of Rajshahi)

Surjo (Amirul Traders of Rajshahi)

Salt

Madhumati (Madhumati Salt Industries of Khulna)

Noor Special (Noor Salt Industries of Jhalakathi)

Dada Super (New Jhalakathi Salt Mills of Jhalakathi)

Tin Teer (Quality Salt Industries of Jhalakathi)

Madina and Starship (Lucky Salt Industries of Jhalakathi)

Taz (Taz Salt Industries of Jhalakathi)

Lachchha vermicelli

Jedda (Jedda Food Industries of Jhalakathi)

Amrita (Amrita Food Products of Barishal)

Modhuful (Modhuful and Products of Sylhet)

Mithai (Mithai Sweets and Bakery of Chattogram)

Well Food (Well Food and Beverage of Chattogram)

Mishti Mela (Mishti Mela Food Products of Chattogram)

Madhuban (Madhuban Bread and Biscuit)

The BSTI asked the producers to recall these products from the market within 24 hours, stop production, marketing and retail sale until licences of these products are cleared after improvement of standards.

Storing and commercial advertisement of these products have also been prohibited.

BSTI on May 13 said it had identified 52 substandard food products of 18 companies in tests ahead of the Ramadan.

It had served the firms with notices to explain the standards of their products and cancelled licence of those which did not respond.

The High Court has already banned the 52 products barring the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met and ordered that the products be removed from stores and destroyed immediately.

